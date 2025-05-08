HSTv Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Finally Reunited With His Family After 73 Days

HStv journalist Blessed Mhlanga was all smiles as he reunited with his family after spending 73 days in remand.

The Journalist was finally granted bail yesterday by the High Court. This was his third attempt to get bail since his arrest in February.

Blessed Mhlanga Spends an Extra Day in Remand

After bail was granted, the journalist had to spend an extra day in remand. Reports suggested a clerical error by the High Court. Prison officials could not release the journalist as they cited the court order’s lack of a crime reference number..

However, Mhlanga’s lawyers worked tirelessly to ensure he was reunited with his family tonight.

Blessed Mhlanga Reunited with his family.

The journalist was photographed reuniting with his family tonight after he walked out of remand with his lawyers. Mhlanga could be seen hugging his family, who were all full of smiles at finally seeing him.

Mhlanga’s family tried to help him while he was locked up by rallying supporters to raise the detention of the journalist as a serious concern. Blessed even fought hard in court to go back to his family as he was cited as the breadwinner in his bail applications.

Blessed Mhlanga’s Bail Conditions

As conditions to his bail, Blessed Geza was ordered to report to the CID Law and Order Harare Central police station every Friday and not to interfere with state witnesses.

His lawyer asked the judge to grant the journalist freedom, citing changed circumstances. The lawyer shared that Mhlanga was arrested after Geza called for protests, but people did business without heeding the calls.

These circumstances raised the concern that he would incite violence if he were granted bail. The judge took this into consideration and granted the journalist bail.