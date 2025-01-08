Hulk and new wife slammed for ‘cruel betrayal’ of family after he married his ex-wife’s niece

Brazilian footballer, Hulk and his new wife, Camila Angelo, have been slammed for ‘cruel betrayal’ of family after he married his ex-wife’s niece.

The 38-year-old, who plays for Atletico Mineiro, married Camila Angelo, with the two already having previously tied the knot at a civil ceremony in 2020.

He took to Instagram over the weekend to write: ‘Today I’m a happy full man, fulfilled in all areas of my life.’

Hulk was previously married to Camila’s aunt, Iran Angelo. The ex-couple were together for 12 years and had three children between 2007 and 2019; sons Ian and Tiago, and a daughter, Alice – who are cousins to his new wife.

In 2020, Hulk stunned many when he married Camila following the end of his 12-year relationship with Iran.

One of Iran’s sisters, Rayssa, has come out with scathing remarks for Camila and husband following her betrayal.

Rayssa wrote:

‘Today is a hard day to swallow, a day that reveals how far betrayal can go when it comes from the people we least expect. If my mother were alive, I am sure she would not be able to bear such monstrosity. Seeing a granddaughter, who grew up under her roof, betray her own family in such a cruel way would be an impossible blow to overcome.

‘Yes, exactly today, seven years ago, we were mourning the death of my mother. And today a macabre spectacle happened which made me understand that she really couldn’t be here, because she wouldn’t be able to resist such shame and monstrosity!

‘This photo was even taken at Judas’ wedding!’

It is sad to realize that Judas is not only in ancient stories, sometimes he sleeps under the same roof, eats at the same table and, at the right moment, st*bs himself in the back.

‘Wanting what belongs to someone else, wanting to live the life of someone who trusted you, is a reflection of an empty heart, incapable of creating its own happiness.

‘In this photo, my sister was being the bridesmaid at the wedding of the traitor, manipulator, cruel woman who only thought about money. She was married and asked for an annulment, claiming… but GOD is fair and nothing goes unnoticed in his eyes.’

In 2021, Hulk and Camila confirmed that they were expecting their first child, Zaya. Last year they announced they were expecting a second child, Aisha.

Reports of the relationship between Hulk and Camila emerged in December 2019, just five months after his marriage with Iran ended.

It is believed Hulk told his family about his relationship with Camila at this time – including his children Ian, Tiago, and Alice.

The couple married in court in September 2020, when Hulk was still playing for Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

A spokesman for the striker said in a statement at the time: ‘Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth.

‘It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide.

‘His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments.’