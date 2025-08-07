Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke Hogan reveals why she skipped his funeral

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, has revealed why she chose to skip her father’s funeral service in Florida this week—citing their estrangement and his personal aversion to funerals.

In an emotional Instagram post, Brooke shared that she instead honored her father’s life privately at the beach—a place they both loved—alongside her husband, former NHL player Steve Olesky, and their infant twins.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one,” Brooke wrote. “Although I know people grieve in many ways – and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him… I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how… privately… the way that made me feel the closest to him.”

The 37-year-old posted photos of her young family playing in the surf, calling the moment a deeply personal tribute.

“The only thing missing today was him in his pop-up lawn chair watching the waves… and the sunset,” she captioned.

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, was laid to rest Tuesday, August 5 in a private service at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida.

The funeral was attended by close family and friends. Pallbearers wore yellow boutonnieres—a tribute to the legendary yellow gear Hulk made famous during his WWE career.

The wrestling superstar died on July 24 at age 71 after suffering a heart attack at his Clearwater home.Though Brooke and her father had grown apart in recent years, she has continued to speak fondly of him.

“Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul,” she wrote. “Molly loved the water. I think she’ll be a ‘little fish’ as you called me.”

Brooke later revealed that her decision to skip public tributes, including WWE’s televised memorials on SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, was not entirely her choice.

“For those of you giving me crap for not attending my Dad’s tributes, @WWE did not extend an invite,” she wrote.

In a reflective post on July 29, Brooke addressed media speculation about the nature of her estrangement from her father, which reportedly began in September 2023. She clarified that there was no major falling out—only a series of deeply personal conversations that led her to step away for her emotional well-being.

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond was never broken, not even in his final moments,” she wrote. “We never had a ‘big fight.’ It was private phone calls that no one will ever hear, know, or understand.”

Brooke said she moved to Florida in 2023 to be closer to her father but felt an emotional “force field” blocking her out. The last time they spoke was two weeks before her wedding that September.

In a gesture of peace, Brooke removed herself from his will aiming to avoid conflicts with other family members, including her mother Linda and Hogan’s third wife, Sky Daly.

“We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you,” she wrote. “Rest in heaven, Daddy.”