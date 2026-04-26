HUMANITY CALLS FOR DECENCY: EDGAR LUNGU Has Been Brutalized In Death- Augustine Mukoka

By Augustine Mukoka

HUMANITY CALLS FOR DECENCY: ECL Has Been Brutalized In Death



If what is happening and has happened to the body of sixth Republican president Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was not moved, shaken or touched you, you must ask God whether you were created in his image or not.





The basic principle in life is you can’t fight a man who is already down. ECL is gone, and his life the Lord above – he who gives and takes – decided that had run a full course as at June 5, 2025.





To this day – 10 months later – we indecently continue to bastardize his mortal remains in the most despicable and indescribable forms of cruelty our country and society is never accustomed to.





As if that is not enough, we engage in half-truths over the handling of what we should treat as sacred remains of a fallen leader.





Let’s end this brutal assault of ECL’s remains. He deserves a dignified send-off, not the indignity with which his remains have thus far been subjected to.



God help us.