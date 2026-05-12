Hungary’s incoming government has firmly ruled out sending weapons or troops to Ukraine, signaling that Budapest intends to stay out of direct involvement in the war despite continued pressure across Europe





During remarks before Hungary’s parliamentary European Affairs Committee, Anita Orbán said the country’s future foreign policy would focus on restoring trust with the European Union and NATO while continuing to prioritize Hungary’s national interests





She also rejected arguments suggesting Hungary should act against its own strategic interests in exchange for recovering frozen EU funding, warning against what she described as misleading political pressure





At the same time, the incoming foreign minister criticized the previous government’s repeated use of veto powers inside the EU, pledging that the new administration would seek to act more as a “partner” than an “obstacle” within European decision-making processes





The remarks are being viewed by analysts as a sign that Hungary may attempt to ease tensions with Brussels while still maintaining a cautious and independent position on the Ukraine conflict