Hungary’s PM meets Putin in Moscow to discuss matters concerning Ukraine

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The trip has sparked condemnation from European Union leaders, who have underscored that Orban’s actions do not represent the unified stance of the bloc. Among EU national leaders, Orban remains distinct as the only one maintaining significant ties with the Kremlin since Russia’s extensive invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

He described the trip as a “peace mission” in a post on X. It comes days after he visited Kyiv, where he spent three hours with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

Both legs of the trip were carefully choreographed to emphasise Mr Orban as a global statesman, rather than an outsider.

Hungary has just taken over the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and will hold it to the end of the year.

Viktor Orban, speaking in Moscow, said: “Hungary will slowly become the last European country that can talk to everyone.

The Kremlin said on Friday that talks between the two leaders would last at least two or three hours, but could go on “as long as needed”.

Officials are accompanying them, but there is a possibility they could speak one to one.

In footage of the meeting, Mr Putin said Mr Orban was visiting “not just as a long-time partner” but as a European Union representative.

However, European leaders openly condemned the Moscow trip and emphasised he was not representing the EU.

“The EU rotating presidency has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU,” Charles Michel, President of the European Council, wrote on X.

“The European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. No discussions about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine.”

“Appeasement will not stop Putin,” European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Who is Viktor Orban, Hungarian PM with 14-year grip on power?

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss his recent proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Orban’s plan includes talks on the condition that Ukraine withdraws from four regions claimed by Russia, which encompass territory currently outside Russian control.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently maintained that Ukraine will not engage in negotiations with Moscow until all Russian forces withdraw from Ukrainian soil, including Crimea. The Kremlin has set forth stringent conditions for talks, which Kyiv and its Western allies view as tantamount to Ukraine surrendering.

Earlier this week, Viktor Orban visited Kyiv, suggesting that a swift ceasefire could expedite peace negotiations.

President Zelensky, who has had strained relations with Orban, did not publicly respond to the proposal. Before Ukraine’s offensive last summer, Orban had warned that Ukraine faced significant challenges in any military confrontation. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Orban has highlighted Russia’s substantial military resources and manpower, indicating a formidable advantage.

Despite these developments, many Ukrainians fear that agreeing to a ceasefire could entrench Russia’s grip over seized territories. They insist that any negotiations should be conducted from a position of strength, rather than under duress.

Orban’s stance on Western aid to Ukraine has been critical, as evidenced by his prior efforts to delay a €50 billion EU assistance package aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

His visit to Kyiv this week was his first in 12 years, in stark contrast to his frequent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin during that period.

During a joint appearance with President Zelensky, the atmosphere was noticeably formal, with both leaders refraining from taking questions from the media after delivering their statements.

However, Orban’s recent appointment as head of the Council of the European Union positions him as a significant European leader for the next six months.

In his inaugural days in this role, Orban emphasized the importance of resolving past conflicts and focusing on a constructive path forward.