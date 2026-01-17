Hunter Biden’s baby mama calls for him to be arrested after failing to keep child

Hunter Biden’s former girlfriend and the mother of his 7-year-old daughter has called for the former first son to be “incarcerated” for failing to hold up his end of their child support deal.

Lunden Roberts urged an Arkansas judge Tuesday, Jan. 13, to reopen the long-running case between the former lovers and arrest 55-year-old Bide until he complies with the agreement they settled on in 2023, according to court records viewed by The Post.

“Incarcerate him in the Independence County Detention Center as a civil penalty until he purges his contempt by complying with this court’s orders,” the motion read.

Roberts, 34, had initially settled her dispute with Hunter after he agreed to hand over the proceeds of a “specified number” of his art pieces to his then-4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, who is only identified in the motion as “MC [minor child] 1.”

As part of the agreement, Roberts dropped her demand that her daughter be allowed to take the Biden last name and agreed to slash her monthly child support payment demand from $20,000 to $5,000.

Hunter Biden had long denied fathering the young girl until a court-ordered DNA test confirmed his paternity in 2019.

According to the motion, the father and daughter bonded during several scheduled phone calls, but Biden ghosted his 5-year-old offspring in 2024 following the release of Roberts’ book “Out of the Shadows,” which her motion claims “neither disparaged nor derided” Hunter.

The lone surviving son of the 46th president is accused of creating “emotional trauma” for Navy after she attended a family wedding and realized her dad would not walk with her down the aisle or dance with her at the reception, the motion claimed.

Roberts backed her call for Biden’s arrest by arguing he only responds to issues in the child support dispute when “he has to do so,” and incarceration would motivate him to answer.

“The defendant should be incarcerated as a criminal penalty for flaunting the dignity and authority of this court,” according to the filing.

Despite the recent heartbreak, Navy believes her father will go to heaven and even stated “she ‘could not wait to get to heaven’” so she could “be with (her) dad” who “lives far away and is really busy.”

“To this day, MC1 has not heard again from her father, and this is baffling to [Roberts] and her family because Mr. Biden said that he had ‘lived in guilt and remorse every second of every day that [he] hasn’t been in [MC1’s] life,’” the motion stated.

Roberts claimed Biden’s expressed remorse was used as a ploy to get her to accept a smaller amount of money to support their daughter.

“As is systemic in the history of this case, it is because of Mr. Biden’s antics that we find ourselves back before this court,” the motion stated.

Roberts also called for a modification to the court-ordered child support, arguing that Biden’s income has changed significantly since the last ruling in the case — with her daughter shut out of the perks the former president’s other grandchildren are receiving.

“MC1 has begun to realize that she does not have access to the same lifestyle as Mr. Biden’s other children, and that is not fair to MC1,” read the motion.

“It is axiomatic that no one can force Mr. Biden into being a good dad for MC1, but this court can make it so that MC1 has, at least, the same level of support as MC1’s younger half-brother,” a reference to Hunter’s son, Beau, whom he shares with his current wife, Cohen.