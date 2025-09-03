HYENA DEVOURS LUNDAZI CHILD IN HORRIFYING INCIDENT



WHAT began as a day of fun and laughter for four young children playing, quickly turned into a horrific scene after a hyena devoured a 4 year old baby girl in Chimeto village of Lundazi district, Eastern Province.





The hyena preyed on the unsuspecting children and devoured the little girl before anyone could intervene.



This incident is reported to have occurred yesterday between 18:00 to 18:30 hours.





According to Eastern Province police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba, the attack occurred while the victim’s aunty was in the kitchen preparing a meal.



While in the kitchen, she heard the children outside screaming and crying that a hyena had taken away their friend, dragging her into the bush.





The victim’s crying was heard a few metres away, prompting the baby’s aunty to shout for help together with other villagers.



With the young girl’s anguished cries ringing in their ears, a group of men, fueled by courage and determination, set off in pursuit of the elusive hyena that had abducted the child.





Armed with makeshift weapons and logs, the brave villagers raced through the bush, following the sounds of the girl’s desperate screams as they drew closer to the heart of the nightmare.





“They continued to pursue the hyena and at about 700 metres away from home, the screaming of the child could not be heard anymore. They then searched in the bush and found the hyena eating the child and managed to chase it away,” Mweemba disclosed.





Mweemba revealed that when the men got near the scene, the child was already dead with some notable missing body parts.





“The left leg was completely eaten off from the pelvic, living only a small piece of the lower limb, the whole stomach was split open with all internal organs exposed, while the face was badly bruised due to dragging,” said Mweemba.





The remains were picked and later proceeded to Lundazi Police Station to have the matter officially reported.





Police officers inspected the body and confirmed with the above injuries and issued the Brought In dead (BID) forms.





The child’s remains were later taken to Lundazi district hospital for certification.





Due to the state in which the body was in, the relatives were advised to go ahead with burial and to mark the grave.



Kalemba