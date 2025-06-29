HYENAS IN PF STARTED BETRAYING EDGAR LUNGU WHILE HE BATTLED FOR HIS LIFE

HYENAS IN PF STARTED BETRAYING EDGAR WHILE HE BATTLED FOR HIS LIFE

The Candidates’ Editorial Comment

It is very clear by now that Edgar Lungu died a betrayed man. Edgar was betrayed by elements in PF and all opposition parties who were or are in a marriage of convenience with the Patriotic Front (PF).Of course, when we say this, we do not attempt to sanitize the ruling party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) and it’s leader Hakainde Hichilema from their own sins,their own faults in Edgar’s life after he lost elections. The public is well aware of how cruel Hakainde was to Edgar. There is no need to discuss this issue, as the public is there to judge for themselves.

We want to focus on the PF and the opposition.

When Edgar opted to join active politics again, a number of these one man parties such as Bene Harry Kalaba, Saboi Imboela, Sakwiba Sikota and many others surrounded themselves around Edgar, for the sole purpose of using him to gain some political relevance. They went into marriage with PF not because they loved Edgar and the idea of having him in their groupings but purely to use his name to gain mileage. They did not care what this was doing to him, or how his health was at that moment. We believe they knew how the man was. Behind Edgar’s back, the so-called United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) was busy scheming how to betray Edgar. With an exception of late Edith Nawakwi, the entire group of UKA had no interest of Edgar at heart. They just wanted to milk his political potency.

Then came the Tonse Alliance – another hypocritical, poisonous group of political jackals that betrayed Edgar at his back while he was battling for his life in South Africa. With an exception of Sean Tembo and Dan Pule, many of these elements in Tonse Alliance did not mean good to Edgar Lungu. While Edgar was in hospital, battling for his life, these jackals, the hyenas – political opportunists were busy scheming of how to reorganize the Tonse Alliance in anticipation of Edgar’s death. For example, we know of how a scheme was hatched to change the Tonse Alliance leadership, expel some members and install a new one for the purpose of easy taking over of Tonse Alliance Chairmanship from Edgar even before he passed.

We have all heard that audio in which Socialist Party officials – Kelvin Kaunda and Akende M’membe – were discussing the take over of Tonse Alliance Chairmanship by Fred M’membe, and all provincial leadership structures in Zambia while Edgar was in South Africa, sick. They even sacarsticly nicknamed Edgar ba Johannesburg. Yet, while this audio was making rounds on social media, mocking Edgar as he was on bed battling for his life, PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda and Acting party President Given Lubinda were busy in meetings with Socialist Party leaders winning and dinning with, whereas, they even attempted to dubiously expel Sean Tembo from the Council of Presidents of that Alliance. Do these actions in any way signify that these PF leaders loved Edgar? The answer is categorical no.

As things stand today, there are camps within the opposition over who will take over from Edgar as Tonse Alliance Chairperson. And in these camps, the leadership within PF is collecting huge monies from all sorts of party presidents of opposition parties, to deliver fake endorsements and claim that such persons were desired by Edgar to be the Tonse Alliance 2026 Presidential candidate. Edgar Lungu did not endorse anyone. If anything, Edgar did not trust some of these characters at all. We shall come to this later in the intervening periods.

However , while these crooks are banking big out of this, the cadres on the low ranks are benefiting nothing. When you take stock, you will find most of the PF supporters are blindly told to support such and such a candidate without knowing that the very leaders who are swaying them into supporting particular candidates have been paid already for their dubious services. The cadres will remain struggling and suffering, and dying like dogs.

The truth of course is that save for Makebi Zulu, many of these hyenas, these jackals, these tsetseflies are crooks who betrayed Edgar when he was battling for his life. Before anyone is chosen as Tonse Alliance Chairperson, there is need for the PF to choose a leader within themselves to represent them at the Council of Presidents. We know that there is an attempt to flaunt Given Lubinda as a representative of PF at this Council of Presidents. Given is merely acting, and should not act in perpetuity. If PF wants Given to occupy the post of party President, let them go to the Convention and elect him in an acceptable manner unlike the clandestine nonsense we’re seeing today in PF.