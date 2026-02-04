



HYPOCRITES! JUSTICE MOCKED: UPND’S LIVINGSTONE MAYOR MUKELABAI WALKS FREE AFTER COURT CONFIRMS K180,000 BRIBE SHE GOT- Kasonde Mwenda C-EFF President





The acquittal of Livingstone Mayor Constance Mukelabai in a corruption matter is a national embarrassment, a travesty of justice, and a dangerous confirmation that Zambia is now governed by selective application of the law under Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND leadership.





In a shocking but revealing judgement, the Livingstone Magistrate Court expressly established that the accused, in her official capacity as Mayor, corruptly obtained a bribe amounting to K180,000.00 in exchange for securing a 100 percent remission of property rates owed to the Livingstone City Council by Zamnuka Farm Limited, a private entity.





The Court stated:

“The State has established that the accused, in her capacity as Mayor of Livingstone, did corruptly obtain a cash gratification in the sum of K180,000.00…”





Despite this clear finding of fact, the accused was acquitted — not because corruption did not occur, but because the prosecution allegedly failed to prove the precise route through which the money reached her.





This judgement does not uphold justice; it reduces justice to a technical escape route for the politically protected





The Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 leaves no ambiguity. Corruption does not require direct hand-to-hand exchange. The law criminalizes gratification obtained directly or indirectly, through third parties, in conjunction with others, and for personal or political advantage. The facts as established by the Court clearly satisfy these statutory thresholds.





The position of the law according to the

Anti-Corruption Act, 2012 Act 3 of 2012(19): says- Corrupt practices by, or with, public officers include:

(1) A public officer who, by oneself, or by or in conjunction with, any other person, corruptly solicits, accepts or obtains, or agrees to accept or attempts to receive or obtain, from any person for oneself

or for any other person, any gratification as an inducement or reward for doing or forbearing to do, or for having done or forborne to do, anything in relation to any matter or transaction, actual or

proposed, with which any public body is or may be concerned, commits an offence.





The above is what exactly happened in this case, Mayor Mukelabai received a bribe of K189, 000 which is a crime but today she is free.





What Zambia witnessed in this case is not a failure of evidence, but a failure of political will and judicial courage.





This becomes even more disturbing when contrasted with the treatment of Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, a Patriotic Front Member of Parliament, who was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for an alleged arson case despite not being present at the scene of the crime.





In the Chilangwa case:

* No direct evidence placed him at the scene

* No material proof established his participation

* Yet the courts moved swiftly and decisively to convict and imprison him





In the Mukelabai case:

* The Court itself confirmed that a bribe was corruptly obtained

* The amount and purpose of the bribe were clearly established

* Yet the accused walked free





This contrast alone demolishes any claim that justice in Zambia is blind.



Under President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND, Zambia has descended into an era where:





* Opposition figures are jailed on weak, circumstantial, or politically convenient cases

* UPND officials are shielded even when courts establish corrupt conduct





This is lawfare — the systematic use of state institutions, particularly the judiciary, to punish political opponents and protect political allies.



Our prisons are increasingly filled with opposition leaders, while corruption within the ruling party is excused, sanitized, or procedurally forgiven. This is not the rule of law. This is rule by political affiliation.





As public resources are looted and abused, Zambians suffer:



* Hospitals lack basic functionality

* Poverty deepens

* Public trust in institutions collapses





Yet those responsible face no consequences — so long as they belong to the ruling party.



To the people of Zambia:

This moment must not be normalized.



The 2026 General Election is a referendum on justice, equality before the law, and national integrity. A country cannot survive when guilt is proven but punishment is optional for the politically connected.





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stand for equal justice, accountability, and the uncompromising application of the law— regardless of name, position, or party.





Vote change. Vote EFF.

Zambia deserves leadership that respects justice, not manipulates it.



In 2026, Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND must go.





Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.

Ni pamakasa fye  EFF





Issued by:

Kasonde Mwenda C,

President, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

#zambianwhistleblower #ZWB