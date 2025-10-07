I am a man of peace – Nakacinda



PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has denied any intentions to incite Zambians against the government, insisting that although he may be “a very robust politician” in his field, he remains “a man of peace.”





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17EfNnUbZz/



Testifying before chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili in a sedition case, Nakacinda said his statement urging PF members to go to former President Edgar Lungu’s Chifwema residence last year, was not meant to provoke violence but to encourage supporters to keep vigil amid reports of a planned police raid.





He explained that on September 26, 2024, he received credible information, supported by a newspaper report, indicating that law enforcement officers intended to raid Lungu’s home





“A day before when we arrived, we tried to engage the police, but they insisted they had instructions from above. By morning, we saw a tow truck with a grinder at the former President’s gate , a traumatising and shocking scene,” Nakacinda testified.





He said the experience compelled him to issue a statement the next day urging PF members and sympathisers to remain alert, not to resist the police, but to ensure any operation was conducted lawfully.



“I issued the statement to preempt what was reported in The Mast newspaper. My message was clear , go and stay vigil, not to resist or disobey, but to be alert,” he said.





Nakacinda told the court that he was later arrested on October 2, 2024, and detained for over 10 days without being taken to court, despite there being no official complainant.





He maintained that his statement had been misinterpreted, stating that it was made in good faith to protect the former President’s dignity and uphold the rule of law.





“My statement may have had strong political tones, but its spirit was peaceful. I have often been called upon by the police to help calm tensions, that should tell you I am not a man of violence,” said Nakacinda…https://kalemba.news/politics/i-am-a-man-of-peace-nakacinda/



Kalemba October 7, 2025