I AM APPEALING TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO PUSH ALL AMBASSADORS TO WORK HARDER  – ZAMBIA’S Youth advocate  Tiza Mukuka

I AM APPEALING TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO PUSH ALL AMBASSADORS TO WORK HARDER – MUKUKA





ZAMBIA’S Youth advocate Mukuka Kampamba popular as Tiza Mukuka wants President Hichilema to push ambassadors for them to do extra work than assigned to.





Tiza Mukuka wrote;

Zambia has over 34 embassies and high commissioners worldwide, yet none of them have connected Zambians to powerful business opportunities.





High commissioners should not only help stranded citizens but also seek opportunities for Zambians back home.



If all 34 ambassadors approached investors in Zambia’s energy sector, at least 10 would have set up electricity companies by now from 2021.





Zambia needs 5 privately owned companies to supply uninterrupted electricity, increasing competition will reduce cost and end load shedding permanently. .





If I Tiza Mukuka youth advocate was Zambia’s ambassador to the USA, I’d convince all billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to visit Zambia and invest in our energy sector and also connect Zambian entrepreneurs such as Brian Chanda Innovation, Mwizukanji and Magnate to these billionaires.





This should be the top priority mission for all Zambian ambassadors worldwide instead of touring those cities.





Mukuka KAMPAMBA

Youth Advocate

Zambia