I am at the dumpsite, people have picked me to run as an independent, Nkombo to join Parliamentary race





FORMER Mazabuka member of Parliament Gary Nkombo says he feels like he is at the dumpsite where no want wants to go.



And Nkombo says his silence does not mean he does not have a mouth to talk.





Speaking when Mazabuka residents thronged his house to call on him to participate in the August polls as an Independent member of Parliament, Nkombo said, “I am not stupid enough to refuse being picked from such a place [dumpsite] and cleaned up.”





He said he never thought a time would come when his colleagues in the UPND would put him aside.





“I never thought a day like this would ever come. My colleagues put me aside a long time ago for reasons I do not know,” Nkombo shared.

He urged those aggrieved by his decision to heed to the call to run as an independent to not insult the people.

“I am urging those who may feel aggrieved at my decision not to insult the people who have picked me today because they have seen value in me,” Nkombo remarked.



©️ TV Yatu May 20, 2026.