I AM BACK AND I AM BACK IN A BETTER WAY- ECL

In a fiery press briefing, former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has defiantly declared that he remains the sole legitimate leader of the Patriotic Front (PF) party, despite the Speaker’s decision to declare nine PF parliamentary seats vacant.

Addressing a media briefing and supporters, Lungu accused the state of meddling in the affairs of the Patriotic Front by abusing state institutions in order to push their own agenda. “There is only one PF, one legitimate PF headed by me, and we will have the last laugh,” he proclaimed.

Lungu dismissed the Speaker’s decision, arguing that the law is clear on how a seat may fall vacant, and that the move is an attempt to “eradicate the PF” because the party is the only one that can challenge the current government.

“Zambians have weighed, tried him, tested him and he has failed the test. So he has no place and reason for being in state house,” Lungu said, referring to President Hakainde Hichilema.

The former president also reaffirmed his decision to return as Zambia’s leader, acknowledging his previous mistakes and vowing to restore the rule of law and separation of powers. “With a bigger and better team, a better Zambia is coming. I am back, and back in a better way. I have been tried and tested, and I have passed the test. And I strongly believe that you can now trust me more for National Leadership.”

Lungu's defiant stance comes as the challenge to the expulsion of the nine PF members of Parliament by Miles Sampa

NOTE

Article 72(5) states that a member expelled from a party shall not lose their seat until the expulsion is confirmed by a court, except if the member does not challenge the expulsion and the prescribed period lapses. In this case, the article mentions that the nine PF members have an active challenge to their expulsion pending in the Constitutional Court. As long as this matter is still being adjudicated, the members cannot be deemed to have lost their seats. Article 72(6) further reinforces this, stating that if a court determines the expulsion was unjustified, the member shall either remain in the party and retain the seat, or resign from the party and retain the seat as an independent. Only if the court determines the expulsion was justified, as per Article 72(7), can the member then be required to vacate the seat in the National Assembly.

Therefore Infinity Editor notes that the Speaker’s declaration of the nine PF seats as vacant appears to be premature and potentially in violation of the constitutional provisions, which clearly stipulate that the matter needs to be resolved by the courts before any such action can be taken. The active challenge in the Constitutional Court means the seats cannot be declared vacant at this stage.

5th July, 2024