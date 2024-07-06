“I am Back in a Better Way” – Edgar  Lungu

I Am Back in a Better Way” – Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Lusaka – July 5, 2024

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has stated that his return to the political arena, comes with a renewed commitment to national leadership.

President Lungu, who served as Zambia from 2015 to 2021, emphasized his determination to lead an inclusive government that will combat tribalism, nepotism, and regionalism.

“I am back and back in a better way,” President Lungu stated confidently. “I have been tried, tested, and I strongly believe I am now more trusted for national leadership.”

President Lungu’s speech highlighted his vision for a future government that embraces all Zambians, reflecting the diversity seen within the United Kwacha Alliance family. He called upon citizens from every corner of Zambia to unite and work together to challenge and defeat what he termed the “dictatorship regime” of the United Party for National Development (UPND) government.

“Our future government will be inclusive as you have seen our UKA family,” President Lungu continued.

“I call upon everyone across Zambia to voluntarily join hands with us to fight, defeat, and democratically clash this dictatorship regime called the UPND government.”

He also took the opportunity to commend the Luapula Chiefs for their courage in speaking out against injustices, urging other sectors of society to follow their example. “I applaud the Luapula Chiefs for speaking out, but I also call on everyone the churches, civil societies, and every citizen to fight injustice.”

President Lungu’s address was not only a rallying cry for political change but also a prayerful appeal for divine intervention.

“We pray to God that soon or later, Zambians shall have an inclusive government that hates tribalism, nepotism, and regionalism and through our inclusive coalition alliance,” he concluded.

The former president’s return to the political stage has sparked discussions and political fear in his opponents. As the political landscape continues to evolve, President Lungu’s re-emergence signals a significant shift and a renewed call for unity and democratic governance.