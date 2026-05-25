I AM BEING PUNISHED FOR SAYING THERE IS NO DIGNITY IN STEALING AT THE EXPENSE OF THE POOR MASSES.



-Senegal’s Dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko cries out





““At a time when Senegal is struggling with a worsening economy, rising debt, fuel subsidy challenges, and difficult negotiations with the IMF, all Faye seems concerned about is traveling to France, taking pictures with Macron, and borrowing even more money from the IMF.





I told him that if we continue like this, the people of Senegal will eventually be disappointed in us because we are younger, and they expected something different from the same old style of leadership that has kept Africa stagnant for decades.





We came into leadership with promises of change, but what kind of change are we offering if the poor still carry the burden while the political class lives comfortably?



What have I really done wrong by speaking the truth?”