I am from Cameroon said Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr.



Vini Jr: “I’m proud to discover which part of Africa I come from. Our ancestors weren’t brought here they were stolen.

Our roots were erased, left behind without a trace. But deep roots can’t be destroyed; they grow again, deeper and stronger. They inspire the world and bring pride to our people.





Today, it’s you, Vini, who represents us all standing strong despite every attack. You draw strength from your roots, roots that run across Brazil and beyond, reaching back to our ancestors. Vini, your roots rest in the Tikar Tribe of Cameroon.”





This heartfelt message was shared in a video by Vinícius Júnior on his latest Instagram story. He expressed his joy in discovering his African origins, learning that he is of Cameroonian descent. The football star plans to visit Cameroon to explore his ancestral roots.



