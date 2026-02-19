‘I am interested’: Pitso Mosimane eyes Bafana Bafana job

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is open to returning to the PSL. He also hopes to coach the national team again in future.

Mosimane spoke to podcaster Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on the SMWX show on Wednesday. He said he still has goals to achieve locally and internationally.

Early National Team Experience

Mosimane first led Bafana Bafana after the 2010 World Cup. He previously served as Carlos Alberto Parreira’s assistant during the tournament.

However, his tenure ended after the team missed the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. Despite this setback, the role gave him valuable experience. He learned about pressure, expectations, and leadership at the highest level.

Success at Sundowns and Abroad

Before moving overseas, Mosimane spent eight successful years at Mamelodi Sundowns. He won five Betway Premiership titles and the CAF Champions League.

He left the club in 2020 and later won two more Champions League titles with Al Ahly. His success strengthened his reputation across Africa and the Middle East.

Now without a club, he has been linked with a return to Sundowns. His name has also surfaced in discussions around Kaizer Chiefs.

“It’s possible. Why not?” remarked Mosimane when asked about returning to the PSL.

Afcon Dream Still Alive

When asked about the Bafana job, he said: “I’m interested.

“The Afcon medal is the one that I want to close everything. That’s the medal I don’t have. I would love to win Afcon with Bafana Bafana. That’s the one I want.

“I’m not campaigning. SAFA will put whoever they think is right. But if you ask me to sign the contract, I’ll sign it today because it means a lot to me. I think we are at the right time, with the right generation… to win Afcon.

“Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs also have the capacity to give us players to fight, because I like it when Chiefs are playing Confederation Cup, Pirates and Sundowns are in Champions League. That’s where you test yourself. We have the capacity [to win Afcon] and we should not be making excuses.”

With Hugo Broos set to retire after the World Cup, the Bafana job may soon open. For Mosimane, the timing could be perfect. He aims to shape the next era of South African football.