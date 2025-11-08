‘I am losing my mind, I will go back’ – Regina Daniels in tears after brother’s arrest





By: Pulse Ghana



Amid ongoing controversy surrounding Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, the actress has hinted at a possible return to her marital home after reportedly leaving due to alleged domestic abuse.



In a video shared on social media, Regina appeared visibly emotional as she reflected on the turmoil that has unfolded since her departure. She lamented the endless drama surrounding her family, particularly the recent arrest of her siblings, which she believes is linked to her strained relationship with her husband.





“I tried. I feel like I’m going crazy; I’m losing my mind, and it’s not making any sense. I’m really crying in front of everybody. Every time I wake up, I say one thing, oh, my brother, today I hear good news, he’s about to be free, then tomorrow I hear something else. What’s the problem? But I’ve tried. I have to go. I’ll go back,” she said tearfully.