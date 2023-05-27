“I AM NOT A FAN OF VAR” – Kennedy Gondwe

“I AM NOT A FAN OF VAR” – GONDWE

Kennedy Gondwe writes…

Generally speaking, I am not a fan of VAR whether it’s used in Europe, the US or any other part of the globe.

I feel it’s has taken the soul out the game – the suspense and thrill. Worse still, I feel the technology and the people operating it have brought more controversy than they have cured it e.g in the premier league where weekend in, weekend out, there have been debates on how officials have made a complete mess of themselves and the technology.

In the Zambian context, I feel that we should have considered the opportunity cost and not vanity or self fulfillment behind this trial.

What do I mean – is it necessary to trial such an expensive project when the people it intends to help (i.e the referees) officiate on empty stomachs? I mean how many times do we read stories about poor remuneration for referees or going for months without being paid at all?

Shouldn’t we be spending such VAR money on up-skilling our referees or our human resource or indeed bettering their pay?

Will this VAR only be used in selected stadia – given the poor infrastructure we have; will our infrastructure country-wide support such expensive equipment or will it be akin to parking Ferraris or Lamborghinis at Edwin Imboela or John Kachofa Stadium whose drivers we struggle to pay?

What consultations were done with stakeholders on this matter?

For me, on the face of it, to those wanting to prove a point to their so called haters, they’re scoring a point. But not until you ask certain pertinent sustainability or you do a cost-benefit analysis, I will be amazed to see if this idea will eventually be rolled out.

I strongly this is a one off thing that will quietly die a natural while people will remain hoodwinked that it will come back. At that point, should anyone ask questions, they’ll be labeled bitter, aggrieved party or even banned for bringing the name of the game into disrepute.

Put differently, this VAR thing is a vanity campaign gimmick with short legs or a PR tactic like Mobutu Sese Seko’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ that left us with something to talk about. Precisely something historical to talk about!

Note: I already know that I will be literally insulted for express this opinion.