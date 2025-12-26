“I Am Not Afraid of Jail” – Doris Ogala Breaks Silence After Release



Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has publicly addressed her situation for the first time since being released from police custody, following her arrest in connection with the conflict involving Pastor Chris Okafor.





Waiting on God



In an emotional Instagram update, the actress disclosed that there are significant developments happening behind closed doors that she intends to share with the public eventually. However, for the moment, she is holding back to seek divine direction before making her next move.





She admitted that while she is currently weighing her options, one outcome is inevitable: she will tell her side of the story without hesitation when the time is right.





Undeterred by Threats



Ogala made it clear that she harbors no ill will toward anyone, but she also emphasized that intimidation tactics and the threat of imprisonment have not silenced her.





She declared:



“I am not afraid of going to jail. I am not afraid of anyone. All I want is to speak my truth, and my truth I will speak.”





The Calm Before the Storm



Her statement has triggered a wave of reactions online. While some supporters are advising her to prioritize her safety and peace of mind, others are urging her to stand her ground.





For now, the actress says she is choosing wisdom and prayer over hasty actions. However, her words suggest that this silence is merely temporary and that her full account, when released, is likely to cause significant tremors.