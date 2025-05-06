“I AM NOT ASPIRING MAYOR FOR UPND MEMBERS ONLY BUT FOR EACH AND EVERY RESIDENT IN THE CITY OF NDOLA” – CHIPOKA INSPIRES UNITY



Monday 5th May 2025.

By Ruth Musonda



UPND Ndola Mayoral Aspirant Ellington Chipoka has triggered a wave of support from cross sections of Society in Ndola after he clarified that he’s aspiration to lead the City as Mayor in the coming 2026 elections is not meant for the UPND party members alone but for each and every resident in the City including potential visitors and investors.





This comes after various residents within the City questioned him of many mischievous statements flying around suggesting that he would only focus on serving the political party’s interests more than those not aligned to it however Mr Chipoka who has become the talk of the City as best choice candidate has set straight his position saying once elected, he will lead everyone equally and fairly with all the transparency and accountability they deserve.





Mr Chipoka has encouraged all residents in the City to freely approach him on any matters that affect the wellbeing and growth of Ndola and has equally empathized the need to remain united regardless of belonging to different political partys, tribes, religious groupings and ethnic diversity echoing the Need to work together and revamp the City for the benefit of each and everyone present and future.





Questioned whether he is bothered about the rising number of Mayoral Aspirants with the UPND party, Mr Chipoka says the Democratic principles within the party allow for anyone who feels they qualify to show interest in contesting for any seat and is of the view to encourage as many as possible to come forth with intentions as doing so will prove that the party promotes free and fair participation of leadership within itself. Mr Chipoka further Said he believes in Capacity and that every individual carries a unique ability hence it’s not about who makes it as adopted candidate for the party but what they can do better for the people of Ndola.





The race for Ndola Mayor has heightened within the UPND party which has seen over eight aspiring Candidates to date and more anticipated to declare interest as Election period Nears.



