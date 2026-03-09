“I AM NOT CONTESTING FOR THE PRESIDENCY THIS YEAR; WE ARE SUPPORTING HH” – HAMUDUDU



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP President), Highvie Hamududu has announced that he will not contest the August 13 general elections, revealing that his party has resolved to unanimously support Hakainde Hichilema for the presidency.





Mr. Hamududu says the decision follows what the party describes as good leadership demonstrated by President Hichilema during his first term in office.





He cited economic achievements, including the appreciation of the Kwacha, a reduction in inflation, and lower fuel prices, as some of the factors that influenced the party’s decision.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, Mr. Hamududu explained that as a UPND alliance partner, PNUP will instead focus on sharing parliamentary seats and wards with the ruling party, while working to ensure that President Hichilema wins the presidential race.





Mr. Hamududu further clarified that he has not formally withdrawn from the presidential race, noting that nominations have not yet been filed.

