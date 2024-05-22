I AM NOT INJURED- CHIPOLOPOLO MIDFIELDER CLATOUS CHOTA CHAMA

I AM NOT INJURED- CHIPOLOPOLO MIDFIELDER.

Zambia National Team Midfielder CLATOUS CHOTA CHAMA has rubbished claims made by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) that his injured hence not in the 27 man Chipolopolo Provisional Squad for the back to back world cup qualifiers against Morocco 🇲🇦 and Tanzania on 7th and 11th June Respectively.

Replying to a comment made by unnamed football page, Chama dismissed claims that he was injured and urged fans not to think he didn’t honor the national team call up if they see him playing for his Club Simba.

” Point of Correction, I was injured I am now okey, just so when you see me playing for my club don’t say I didn’t want to honor National Duty” CHAMA said.

Chama was a key player In the last two Chipolopolo matches scoring two goals and an assist as they finished third at the Four nations tournament.

Fashion Sakala has also missed on the 27 Chipolopolo Provisional squad..

( 🖊 James Jay Mphande