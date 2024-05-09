“I am qualified enough to do general work at an embassy” – Dr. Proud

Popular community activist and radio caller, Proud Sichaba, popularly known as ‘Dr. Proud’ has reacted to rumours about being appointed to serve Zambia in diplomatic service.

Speaking to Chimweka and Amina on the Phoenix Breakfast show this morning, Dr. Proud dismissed rumours of being deployed to the Zambian embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, but added that he does have the right ‘qualifications’ to take up a job such as being a general worker at any Zambian embassy abroad.

Yesterday, Minister of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana, described the media claims around Mr. Sichaba as part of falsehoods and misuse of social media.- ZBT