Chilufya Tayali



I LOVE MY FAMILY AND I CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT THEM, BUT I AM READY TO LOSE MY LIFE FOR THE GOOD OF OTHERS AND MY COUNTRY

A lot of people like to say, “think about your wife, think about your children, think about Kiya, etc”.

I sacrificed everything to get my wife and I can’t live without her, but that will not stop me from sacrificing for other people who need my help including my Country.

My children are a gift to me and I want to see them grow into successful adults but that will not stop me from fighting for other children to have a life like my children.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Amen, amen, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains just a grain of wheat; but if it dies, it produces much fruit.” John 12:24

Jesus speaks directly about the need to die to yourself so that your life will bear abundant good fruit. But of course this is easy to say, hard to live.

Why is this hard to live? What is hard about it? The hard part begins with the initial acceptance of the fact that dying to yourself is necessary and good. So let’s look at what that means.

We begin with the analogy of a grain of wheat. That grain must detach from the head and fall to the ground. This image is one of complete detachment.

That single grain of wheat must “let go” of everything. This image tells us that if we want God to work miracles in us, we must be ready and willing to let go of all to which we are attached.

It means we enter into a true abandonment of our will, our preferences, our desires and our hopes. This can be very hard to do because it can be very hard to understand.

It can be hard to understand that detaching from all that we want and desire is actually good and is actually the way that we become prepared for the new and much more glorious life awaiting us through the transformation of grace.

Death to ourselves means we trust God more than the things we are attached to in this life. It means we believe that God’s plan is infinitely better than any plan we can come up with.

When the grain of wheat does die and enters the ground, it fulfills its purpose and grows into so much more. It is transformed into abundance.

However, one can only be ready to die to oneself if you spend time in prayers to see things from a spiritual realm.

Be ready to sacrifice for others and you will be shocked how God will bless you.

HAVE A BLESSED DAY AND REMEMBER TO SPEND TIME WITH THE LORD.