I AM READY TO SERVE THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA – MUNDUBILE
.…Let’s put our squabbles aside and work for the people of Zambia.
Lusaka, Friday, January 30, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)
TONSE Alliance president Brian Mundubile says he is ready to work and serve the people of Zambia as Republican President.
Speaking when he featured on the ‘Pulse Nation’ program on Millennium TV this afternoon, Mr. Mundubile said in all his political life he has stood and fought for the people of Zambia.
Mr. Mundubile called on all political parties to put their squabbles aside and focus on working for the people of Zambia.
“I have stood and fought for the people of Zambia and I have never let them down. I have protected the party through my decisions. I am part of Tonse Alliance and I am still PF,” he said..
And Mr. Mundubile said after taking a countrywide survey, there was a call from Zambians on the need to choose a leader who will take them into this year’s general elections.
He said Zambians are looking for leadership that will look into the plight of the poor adding that Tonse Alliance will serve as a vehicle through which opposition unity will be realized.
Mr. Mundubile adds that looking at the by – election results, UPND has been performing badly and only opposition unity will remove them from power.
“… and when the opportunity came to go for leadership at Tonse, my colleagues fronted me as a candidate. Soon we will be calling for applications for members of parliament, mayors and councillors because time is not with us and we have alot of work to do,” Mr. Mundubile said.
“Zambians are looking for leadership that will look into the plight of the poor and Tonse Alliance will serve as a vehicle through which opposition unity will be achieved. Looking at the results from the last by – elections, it is clear that the UPND are performing badly and only opposition unity will be able to give us the 50 percent plus one needed to form government,”the Tonse president said.
#SmartEagles2026.
You are already serving the people of Zambia as an MP, what more do you want? We already have a better President in the name of Bally until 20 saate one.
But pipo of zambia dont want you to rule over them.
You are not ready sir. Zambia is not ready to be ruled by cowards. How come you were not ready after ECL got defeated in 2021? Wasn’t that the appropriate time to stand out & be counted to take the button & renew PF? Now you busy saying you ready in the shadows of a cold fridge…
Lost cause.
Mwalashima batata very soon.
Which Zambians? We can never accept thieves again. There are a lot of able citizens who are disciplined and that have integrity that we can welcome on stage. Unfortunately your time is gone together with your PF. Keep on wasting your money and living in a dream land and see where your stubbornes will take you.