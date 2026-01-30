I AM READY TO SERVE THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA – MUNDUBILE



.…Let’s put our squabbles aside and work for the people of Zambia.





Lusaka, Friday, January 30, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



TONSE Alliance president Brian Mundubile says he is ready to work and serve the people of Zambia as Republican President.





Speaking when he featured on the ‘Pulse Nation’ program on Millennium TV this afternoon, Mr. Mundubile said in all his political life he has stood and fought for the people of Zambia.





Mr. Mundubile called on all political parties to put their squabbles aside and focus on working for the people of Zambia.



“I have stood and fought for the people of Zambia and I have never let them down. I have protected the party through my decisions. I am part of Tonse Alliance and I am still PF,” he said..





And Mr. Mundubile said after taking a countrywide survey, there was a call from Zambians on the need to choose a leader who will take them into this year’s general elections.





He said Zambians are looking for leadership that will look into the plight of the poor adding that Tonse Alliance will serve as a vehicle through which opposition unity will be realized.





Mr. Mundubile adds that looking at the by – election results, UPND has been performing badly and only opposition unity will remove them from power.





“… and when the opportunity came to go for leadership at Tonse, my colleagues fronted me as a candidate. Soon we will be calling for applications for members of parliament, mayors and councillors because time is not with us and we have alot of work to do,” Mr. Mundubile said.





"… and when the opportunity came to go for leadership at Tonse, my colleagues fronted me as a candidate. Soon we will be calling for applications for members of parliament, mayors and councillors because time is not with us and we have alot of work to do," Mr. Mundubile said.



