I am recommending a full travel ban on every d@mn country that’s been flooding our nation with k!llers–DHS Chief says after meeting with Trump

US Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem proposed a “full travel ban” on unnamed countries she claims are “flooding” the US with dangerous migrants, following a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday, December 1..

The recommendation is the latest hardline immigration step taken by the Trump administration in the wake of the recent Thanksgiving eve attack on two National Guard members in Washington, D.C..

Secretary Noem’s recommendation was delivered in a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter).

She stated: “I just met with the President. I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

She continued her condemnation of foreign nationals, asserting that the nation was not built “for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.”

A DHS spokesperson confirmed to the media that a list of nations affected by the proposed ban would be announced “soon.”

The recommendation follows last week’s deadly incident near the White House where Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 10$29$-year-old Afghan national, allegedly shot National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, killing her, and critically injuring Andrew Wolfe.

Lakanwal, a former member of a CIA-backed Afghan military unit, entered the US legally in 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome program following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and he was granted asylum in April 2025.

In response to the attack, the Trump administration had previously announced it would halt all asylum decisions, re-examine more than 720,000 green-card holders from 19 “countries of concern,” and pause visa issuance for individuals traveling on Afghan passports.

The 19 countries on the list are those previously subjected to travel restrictions under a June presidential proclamation, which included Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen with full restrictions, and Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela with partial restrictions.

Secretary Noem last week blamed the incident on what she called the “unvetted, mass paroled” individuals brought into the US under the previous administration, stating, “I will not utter this depraved individual’s name. He should be starved of the glory he so desperately wants.”