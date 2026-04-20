I am running as an Independent Member of Parliament for Nkundalila Constituency- Maureen Nkandu

MAUREEN NKANDU TO CONTEST NKUNDALILA PARLIAMENTARY SEAT



VETERAN broadcaster and journalist Maureen Nkandu has announced that she will contest the newly created Nkundalila Constituency in Serenje District as an independent candidate in the August 13, 2026 general election.





Nkandu’s decision follows the country’s recent delimitation exercise, which created 70 new constituencies, increasing the total from 156 to 226, with Serenje District giving rise to Nkundalila Constituency.



Nkandu said her decision to enter the race was driven by a deep sense of duty to serve her community and contribute to rural development.





“I am stepping forward to run as an Independent Member of Parliament for Nkundalila Constituency in Serenje. As a proud Zambian mother with deep grassroots and international experience, I feel a strong duty to serve and drive meaningful rural development in our beloved country,” she told Kalemba.



Nkandu, who described herself as a daughter of the soil noted her strong personal ties to the area that Nkundalila is where she hails from and where her roots lie.





“It has taken me time to reflect and consult and I have decided to go for it. I am deeply passionate about bringing meaningful change to my hometown, Serenje,” she added.



She outlined key priorities for her campaign, including improved healthcare, women empowerment, agriculture development, employment creation, infrastructure growth and education.





“I would like to leverage my national, regional and global experience to contribute to Zambia’s economic initiatives, especially as we head towards the country’s 9th National Development Plan in 2027,” she shared.



Nkandu brings decades of experience in journalism and international communications, having worked with major institutions such as the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the BBC World Service.





Throughout her career, she has reported extensively across Africa, including from conflict zones and later transitioned into senior roles in global organisations such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the African Union.



Kalemba

Maureen Nkandu writes…



I come by faith to Mount Zion Lord; harken unto me. 



It has taken me some time to reflect and consult, and I have decided to go for it.





As a daughter of the soil, I am deeply passionate about bringing meaningful change to my hometown, Serenje.

Nkundalila is where I hail from, it is where my roots are, where my ancestors lie, and the future for generations to come.





I believe the time has come to channel my national and international experience into Zambia’s ongoing transformation, starting with rural development. I am running as an Independent Member of Parliament for Nkundalila Constituency. ️



So help me God.



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