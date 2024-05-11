I am Running Very Low On Cash, But I Would Rather Sleep On The Streets, In A Foreign Country, With My Freedom, Than Being In President Hichilema’s Prison- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali WRITES:



I AM RUNNING VERY LOW ON CASH, BUT I WOULD RATHER SLEEP ON THE STREETS, IN A FOREIGN COUNTRY, WITH MY FREEDOM, THAN BEING IN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S PRISON

Wakng up in a hotel, in a foreign land, can very stressful. I just arrived here and I only paid for three days. The receptionist just called to ask if I am extending my stay, but I have a lot money to pay for a long extension.

Ala, it’s not easy being in a foreign land, I am only surviving by the grace of God. IT’S ONLY GOD THAT HAS SEEN ME INTO THE THIRD MONTH, NOT THE USELESS PROPAGANDA OF BEING PAID BY WHOEVER.

If you are arguing with me, try to leave just your home into the next town, living in a hotel and see if those you support politically will sustain you. Mind you I have to fly, awe sure, I am grateful to God.

My help is not coming from political activists, but just good people who have opened their hearts to me.

Thanks to Chanda, from the diaspora, for sending money to my mother. I really appreciate it. I also appreciate all those that have helped out of their kind and generous hearts.

I know my enemies would want me to suffer, so that I come back to Zambia, and got to Prison (not my home, as in my house), but I would rather be on the streets, in a foreign land, than to give President Hichilema my freedom.

God will see me through, and I will testify. I am not a criminal, I am just a voice of the voiceless, the Public Lawyer, God approves my works and that’s why he is sustaining me, just like the Apostles in the Acts of the Apostles.

People with little knowledge, are reacting like I am the first person to leave my Country due to persecution, but read the Bible, see how many Prophets, including Jesus, had to run away from ruthless leaders, like President Hichilema.

In politics and advocacy, we have plenty of big names, evading compromised security wings, like ours in Zambia. But some of them, ended up being Presidents.

Did you know that Nelson Mandela evaded the apartheid police for 3 months before he was captured on his way from Durban? He was captured with the help of the CIA and later jailed for 27 years. Mandela came from prison, to became the first President of South Africa.

Anyway, I don’t know about my future but I know, God has a plan for me, except it has not yet been revealed, so those who think they are Prophets, they can say whatever they want, my focus is on God.

