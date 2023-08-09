I am Sorry, England star Lauren James Apologises For Stamp On Alozie

England forward Lauren James has apologised to Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie after she stamped on her in the round of 16 match between Nigeria and England on Monday.

Alozie on Tuesday appealed to fans to forget about the event, noting that football is a game of passion.

She wrote, “Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

James, while quoting Alozie’s tweets on Tuesday, said, “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

James was shown a red card in the 87th minute following a VAR review after a stamp on Alozie.

The PUNCH on Monday reported that the 21-year-old deactivated her comments section on her Twitter and Instagram accounts after the game.

Credit: Twitter | laurenjamess22