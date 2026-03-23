I AM STILL WAITING FOR GIVEN LUBINDA’S REACTION — OR HAS HE ALREADY STARTED PRACTICING HOW TO BOW BEFORE MALUKULA? I WARNED YOU, BUT YOU CHOSE NOISE OVER SENSE- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

I AM STILL WAITING FOR GIVEN LUBINDA’S REACTION — OR HAS HE ALREADY STARTED PRACTICING HOW TO BOW BEFORE MALUKULA? I WARNED YOU, BUT YOU CHOSE NOISE OVER SENSE

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From day one, I said it — loudly and clearly: “Makebi Zulu was doing politics.”



Makebi Zulu was never just a “family spokesperson.” That was the akafifi (decoy). The real script was political.





While some of you were busy lighting candles and composing emotional tributes, he was busy positioning himself for power. But of course, when I said it, you rushed to insult me, as if reality needs your approval to unfold.





Now look — Tepapa ngowaku Loma 😂😂😂



What you thought was mourning was actually strategy. What you thought was loyalty was careful stage management. The Lungu family wasn’t just preserving the “wishes of Edgar Lungu” — they were preparing a succession plan.



And Makebi Zulu? He wasn’t standing beside the family… he was climbing through it.





But no — you didn’t want to hear that.



Ba Given Lubinda, mwamona nomba? 🤷‍♂️



You preferred comfort over truth. You chose to be spectators in a game you didn’t even realize was being played. And while you were busy crying for Edgar Lungu, others were busy rewriting the future of PF right under your noses. 😂😂😂





Today, the script is revealing itself.



Now I am watching Given Lubinda very closely. 👀 The man who stood tall, the man who acted like a pillar, in very difficult times — is he now going to kneel? Will he adjust quickly and start praising the very arrangement that has quietly outmaneuvered him?





Zambian politics has a way of humbling even those who have done so much for this country — especially at the hands of total failures like Makebi Zulu.



And to those who called me names — don’t worry, I’m not expecting apologies. Pride is expensive. Just have a quiet conversation with your conscience. It already knows I was right. 😊





TRIBALISM IN PF — WAKO NI WAKO



Let me make you uncomfortable again: PF is no longer what you think it is. The PF of Sata is different from the PF of Edgar Lungu and now with Makebi it is slowly becoming a tightly controlled family project, dressed up as a political party.



If you think internal tribalism and favoritism will magically disappear there, then you are not just naïve — you are committed to misunderstanding reality.



Given Lubinda knows this pain. He has experienced it. Honestly, why do you think Given and Kambwili came last in those elections? Why did Edgar choose Makebi over Brian Mundubile or any other candidate? Because this plan was there even before ECL died. They even tried to sell it to me — I refused.





So here is some free advice for people like Given Lubinda and others who are frustrated — take it or ignore it like you did before.



There is life outside PF. In fact, there is political oxygen elsewhere. UPND, for all its critics, is positioning itself as a broader national platform. That door is open — but ego has a way of locking people out of opportunity, so lwenu 🤷‍♂️





As for President Hakainde Hichilema — whether you like it or not — the man is not going anywhere anytime soon.



While others are busy playing musical chairs in PF, he is firmly seated. You can keep doubting it, but reality has a way of embarrassing doubters. I assure you, you will be humbled again by my predictions.





In the end, the choice is simple:



Stay in PF and adjust to the new “family hierarchy”…

Or accept that the ground has shifted and move accordingly.



But one thing you can’t say again is this:

“We were not warned.”



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!