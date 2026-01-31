I AM WILLING TO PUT ASIDE MY PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION, TO ALLOW OPPOSITION UNITY – Makebi
PF Presidential candidate Makebi Zulu says he does not hold the monopoly of intelligence and wisdom for him to insist on being the only Presidential candidate adding that, he is willing to play a role other than standing, in order to create a strong opposition force.
Makebi says he is willing to step down and fully support any other leader if the opposition can come together and choose another genuine person.
Meanwhile, Fred M’membe has also indicated that he is willing to step aside and support another person. Chishimba Kambwili has said the same.
Small boy, no one trusts you.
After the Kasama results, there is a feeling of dysphoria among some people in the Opposition that if the UPND can win in a PF stronghold, especially in Kasama, then there is no hope for them come August 2026. The needful thing is to throw in the towel rather than getting humiliated.
You’ve smelled failure that’s why you’re willing to take that position, shame loser. You’ve caused the confusion with the burial of the former president.
Your cooked up ego is crumbling before your face
Who can waste his vote on opposition? You have no agenda for Zambia but just aiming at removing HH.