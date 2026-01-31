I AM WILLING TO PUT ASIDE MY PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION, TO ALLOW OPPOSITION UNITY – Makebi





PF Presidential candidate Makebi Zulu says he does not hold the monopoly of intelligence and wisdom for him to insist on being the only Presidential candidate adding that, he is willing to play a role other than standing, in order to create a strong opposition force.





Makebi says he is willing to step down and fully support any other leader if the opposition can come together and choose another genuine person.





Meanwhile, Fred M’membe has also indicated that he is willing to step aside and support another person. Chishimba Kambwili has said the same.