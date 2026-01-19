I asked Claude Le Roy for his opinion, and he told me we had to play. El Hadji Diouf told me the same thing- Sadio Mané

Reports have it that #Claude_Le_Roy is the one who advised SADIO MANE to go call his teammates to continue the final.. Here’s the discussion they had





“Sadio Mané said: the VAR referee didn’t call the referee (center referee) on the disallowed Senegal goal. This is the injustice the Senegalese staff are denouncing. What do you advise us to do?





– Claude Le Roy: In football, there are often injustices. Tell your teammates to come back onto the pitch and resume the match; that’s the best solution.





No sooner said than done, Mané ran to the locker room and called his teammates back, saying, ‘Come on, let’s play like men.’





That’s also what it means to know how to listen to someone you respect and value. And we know what happened next.

Sadio Mané  “First of all, I would like to thank the Senegalese people. It wasn’t easy, but we did it together. I’m so happy.

As I’ve already said, for me, with the Africa Cup of Nations, it’s over.





Regarding the penalty, I don’t think it was a penalty. But if the referee decided it was a penalty, there’s no problem.



Everyone wanted to leave. I asked Claude Le Roy for his opinion, and he told me we had to play. El Hadji Diouf told me the same thing.





I told the guys: whatever happens, we have to take responsibility. We’re going to play.”



#afcon2025morocco