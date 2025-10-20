“I blame Regina Daniels’ st*pid mother who sold her daughter to an ancient of days – Actress Georgina Onuoha slams Senator Ned Nwoko

Actress Georgina Onuoha has slammed Senator Ned Nwoko for putting out a statement accusing his last wife, Regina Daniels, of drug abuse hours after a video of her lamenting about the domestic v!olence she has allegedly endure since she got married to him, went viral.

In a video she released on social media this morning October 20, Georgina argued that the lawmaker started courting Regina when she was 16, got married to her when she was 18 and fathered a child with her shortly after. She argued that Regina was handed over to Ned when she was ‘’whole and naive” and wondered when Regina picked the drug abuse trait.

‘’The fact that this old man put out a press release that his 25-year-old wife whom he started courting when she was 16 and married when she was 18 and fathered a child right away with her is a drug abuser….we are all claiming and shouting that he is ‘right’. Does it mean that in our book, might is right?

Don’t get me wrong. I am not fan of Regina Daniels. I see her as a little girl whose youth and future was offered at the altar of an an ancient and modern old man because of money by her irresponsible and greedy mother. She is a victim of society.

That being said, she smoking ‘’shisha’ and all of that, she was acting her age under the umbrella of a man who married this little girl to protect and provide for her.

Let me ask you Senator Ned, at what point was a girl whom you started courting at 16 and married at 18 become a drug dealer? When she married you, she was whole, young, naive..you claim she was a virgin. At what point did that virgin become a drug dealer? A child you were supposed to nurture and provide for? At what point?”

She also berated the lawmaker for keeping quiet when he knew that Regina and her brother were abusing hard drugs right under his roof. She called on the lawmaker to step aside so an investigation can be carried out on the allegation of domestic violence levelled against him by Regina as well as the drug abuse allegation he leveled against Regina and her brother.