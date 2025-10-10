I CAN MOBILISE FUNDS DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR AGAINST UPND – MUDOLO

… but much more important is my transformational programme for Zambia which they don’t have





South Africa’s based Zambian millionaire and entrepreneur Willah Mudolo says he is capable of mobilising sufficient campaign resources to match the ruling UPND “Dollar for Dollar” in the forthcoming 2026 general elections.





And Mudolo says he had met three quarters of the PF leadership who had been impressed with the “transformational programme” he has for Zambia.





Asked by Daily Revelation to speak to the information that he was getting traction from the PF leadership and membership, and how he measured the depth of that traction, Mudolo responded: “A number of PF leaders have met me and I have



