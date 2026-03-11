I CAN NEVER WORK WITH HH…It would be a sin, Munir Zulu says as he eyes Haimbe’s seat

I CAN NEVER WORK WITH HH



…It would be a sin, Munir says as he eyes Haimbe’s seat





By Charles Musonda



I CAN never work with Mr[President] Hakainde Hichilema, says former Lumezi member of Parliament Munir Zulu.





And Zulu says he is eyeing Lusaka Central seat and has warned incumbent member of Parliament (MP) and foreign affairs minister Mulambo Haimbe to be worried.





“It is too soon for me to share my ugly prison experience. I will share the story with you at the right time. My story will not be shared now for so many reasons. I have got to engage the family. I have to settle down,” he said.





"The only decision I made while in prison is very simple; which I don't need to consult even God. I will never