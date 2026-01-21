I CAN ONLY DATE A HIGH STANDARD MAN NOT JUST A BARE MINIMUM MAN NEVER – PATSON DAKA’s ex fiancé Grace Chilufya

I CAN ONLY DATE A HIGH STANDARD MAN NOT JUST A BARE MINIMUM MAN NEVER – GRACE CHILUFYA





PATSON DAKA’s ex fiancé Grace Chilufya, says can never lower her standards just to be in a relationship with a man.





Chilufya says she is highly selective when it comes to men and refuses to accept the bare minimum, a stance that has even left her mother worried about her chances of marriage.





“My mum honestly believes I’ll never get married at least not anytime soon,” she said. “I think my level of pickiness with men worries her.”





Speaking via her TikTok account, Chilufya explained that her standards are the product of years of self-growth and intentional personal development.





“I have done so much work on myself, so much that I can’t settle for the bare minimum,” she stated, adding that accepting less would feel like betraying her own progress.





She stressed that her selectiveness is not rooted in arrogance, but in self-respect, clarity, and knowing exactly what she wants regardless of societal pressure.



Zambian Post 20 January 2026📸