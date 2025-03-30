“I can’t be bitter over a poor ex”- Zed Farmer

IN the wake of a backlash from netizens following her recent radio interview, Maria Zaloumis has maintained that she is not a bitter ex.

The three time divorcee, who has blamed her exes for the dissolution of the unions, says she only spoke the truth about her ex husbands and not out of bitterness.



The Agri-prenuer said this online in response to people who bashed her over her recent radio interview, in which she said she would no longer date Zambian men.

Ms Zaloumis she is done with Zambian men because most of them including her immediate former husband, Pastor Mwewa are narcissists.

But many bloggers accsued her of being bitter, urging her to heal before going on interviews considering that she has had three failed marriages.



In response, Ms Zaloumis has insisted that she is not bitter but merely spoke her mind.

She mockingly claimed those commenting about her are making me famous when she doesn’t need to.

“…You have too much time on your hands. I go on radio, I speak the truth, nothing that I said is a lie, and the next thing, people are writing articles,so,about the Zed farmer and what she said.



The renowned tomato farmer dismissed claims that she is a bitter ex wife.

“…How can you be bitter about a poor person, really, you can’t be bitter about a poor man, there’s nothing nice about someone looking after somebody who is poor, there’s nothing like that. Somebody who doesn’t love you,” she said.

The blogger also responded to those who questioned her plans to sell her wedding dress, especially that some even advised her to add annoiting oil to it to cleanse it of divorce omen.



“…Oh yes, my wedding dress. Yes, I was going to sell my wedding dress, because, hey listen, I don’t need it anymore. I will put annoiting oil if you want me to put annoiting oil.



“But I need to sell it…When somebody else sells her wedding dress who has been divorced three times, you won’t say no…

“But me, I sell my wedding dress it’s a problem , okay, no auction for the wedding dress, I will throw it away the wedding dress, I hear you,” she mockingly responded to comments.

(Mwebantu, Saturday, 29th March, 2025)