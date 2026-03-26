I CAN’T DEFEAT HH ALONE- HARRY KALABA ADMITS, CALLS FOR OPPOSITION UNITY





By Current Zambia



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has admitted that CF cannot defeat Hakainde Hichilema on its own unless it partners with other political leaders.





He dismissed calls from some quarters urging him to stand alone, describing such individuals as enemies of the party.





Kalaba also warned the United Party for National Development (UPND) that if their strategy is to weaken the opposition to secure an easy victory in this year’s election, they should instead prepare to leave office.





He emphasized that CF is ready to unite with other opposition forces, even if it means him stepping aside to support another candidat



He made these remarks during his press briefing yesterday.