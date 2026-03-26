I CAN’T DEFEAT HH ALONE- HARRY KALABA ADMITS, CALLS FOR OPPOSITION UNITY
By Current Zambia
Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has admitted that CF cannot defeat Hakainde Hichilema on its own unless it partners with other political leaders.
He dismissed calls from some quarters urging him to stand alone, describing such individuals as enemies of the party.
Kalaba also warned the United Party for National Development (UPND) that if their strategy is to weaken the opposition to secure an easy victory in this year’s election, they should instead prepare to leave office.
He emphasized that CF is ready to unite with other opposition forces, even if it means him stepping aside to support another candidat
He made these remarks during his press briefing yesterday.
And this is exactly where the flaw in your strategy is. An agenda to defeat HH. You forget who put him there. We are the one’s, the Zambian electorate, whom you must answer to. You fight HH, you fight the people whose lives have been transformed by his policies. Do you think Zambians would want to put a clueless gang of thieves in power? What is it that Kalaba can do now that he didn’t do when he was on PF ?
You defeat HH. Then what? You continue stealing like you did under the lawless PF regime ? Continue hallucinating.
HH is doing wonders where you idiots failed. No matter how many of you unite, you will not overturn the collective will of the people supporting HH.