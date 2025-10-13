I CAN’T GO BACK TO TONSE ALLIANCE  – NCP LEADER

I CAN’T GO BACK TO TONSE ALLIANCE – CHANDA.



He writes…



We wish to categorically make it clear that contrary to some media reports claiming that the NCP is still part of the Tonse Alliance, our resolve to leave the Alliance was final and moving forward we shall in the next few days commence intra party mobilization and consultations on the way forward.





The media shall be made known of any new possible developments or next course of actions should need arise, through the office of the Party President Mr Peter Chanda.





For now the NCP stands on its own and refuses to associate it self with the Tonse Alliance leadership wrangles currently going on.