‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’: S333x-Starved Woman Takes Husband To Court

A woman from Gokwe has taken her husband to the local headman. She complained that she has been starved of intimacy for a long time. Furthermore, she said she can no longer endure the situation.

Irene Chipatu told the traditional court about their troubled marriage. She said the couple has seven children together. However, their bedroom life has reportedly grown cold.

Chipatu claims her husband struggles with erectile problems. As a result, the couple has not been intimate for nearly a year.

Wife Claims Herbal Medicine Once Helped

Speaking during the court session on Sunday, Chipatu explained the situation. She said her husband previously received help from a traditional healer. The healer prepared special herbs to boost his manhood.

She added that the herbal treatment helped them have seven children. However, she believes the bedroom now has “no fire at all.”

“Chief, the ‘snake’ just lies there like a dead log. It never rises for any occasion. Without medicine, nothing happens.”

Chipatu also made another serious claim before the court. She said her husband destroys medicines meant to treat his condition. He allegedly also damages prayer items meant to help him.

Consequently, she feels frustrated and emotionally neglected. She fears the marriage may slowly collapse if nothing changes.

Case Referred to Chief Chireya

Eventually, Chipatu decided to take the matter to the chief’s court. She hoped traditional leaders could intervene and help resolve the conflict. The case has now been referred to Chief Chireya. He is expected to guide the couple toward a possible solution.

Meanwhile, the couple must return to court in two weeks. Traditional leaders also offered advice to the community.

They urged couples to communicate openly about bedroom problems. They also encouraged seeking medical or traditional help early.

According to them, early intervention can prevent serious marital conflicts.