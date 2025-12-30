“I Caught Her with Another Man” – Pastor Chris Okafor Recounts Heartbreak of Failed Marriage



Pastor Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries (Grace Nation Liberation City) has ignited fresh online debates after opening up about the painful end of his previous marriage. In a candid revelation shared in a now-viral video, the cleric described the emotionally shattering moment he discovered his ex-wife with another man.





The Unexpected Return



In the footage, which was circulated by Instagram blogger Temilola Sobola, the pastor narrated that he was away on a journey when he felt prompted to turn back. Upon arriving home earlier than scheduled, he walked in to find a scene that left him devastated.





A Witness



To validate his story, Okafor noted that his immediate younger brother his only biological male sibling was present and witnessed the infidelity firsthand. He even invited his brother to the altar during the service to confirm the narrative.





“It Broke Me”



The pastor emphasized that he was very young at the time, only about 22 or 23 years old. He explained that the betrayal was difficult to process and took a significant amount of time to heal from. He attributed the failure partly to the fact that his ex-wife was attracted to his spiritual “anointing” but lacked the necessary Christian foundation.





He recounted:



“We were travelling when something happened, and I asked them to turn back and go to the house. On getting to the house, we were not expected to come back that early. It was me and my immediate younger brother, the only biological brother I have.





“When we got home and opened the door, what we saw broke me from that moment. It was the woman I married with another man in the house. How do I say this to the people and the church?





“The lady in question, who is my ex-wife, is one of those who got attracted to the anointing without proper Christian foundation. I was 22/23 then. It broke me. It took me time to recover.”