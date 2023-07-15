I DID NOT ATTEMPT TO INTERFERE WITH WITNESSES, LUSAMBO TELLS COURT

….says this is supported by witnesses who testified that he did not

Lusaka, Saturday, July 15, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Former Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has opened his defence in the matter he has been accused of attempting to interfere with witnesses.

It is alleged that Lusambo on unknown dates but between February 1 and April 30, 2022, in order to obstruct the due course of justice, allegedly endeavoured to prevent three people from giving evidence as witnesses before the court of law.

Appearing before Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Wednesday, Lusambo stated that at no point did he attempt to interfere with witnesses.

Hon Lusambo testified that some time last year, after walking outside the court with his wife in the presence of numerous media houses, he jokingly told the media that instead of concentrating on him, “why don’t you also capture Siwakwi” who was his arresting officer.

In relation to the matter, Journalist Darius Choonya was called to testify in court Last year.

And Lusambo said he was shocked when the Anti-Corruption Commission called Darius as a witness on the allegation that he pointed at Siwakwi (Arresting officer) and the witnesses.

He further stated that he was not aware of the same witnesses he is alleged to have pointed at because at no point did the state provide a list of their witnesses.

Hon Lusambo said Darius only identified him in the Video evidence and not any witness when he testified.

Meanwhile, Hon Lusambo said he had no idea that his personal friend Ernest Sumani and Chamenda had been summoned by the ACC as none disclosed that to him.

“…In 2016, I became Minister for Copperbelt and I worked with Ernest Sumani as my subordinate and in a matter to do with the Local district in Ndola, I worked with Sumani and the entire Council so Ernest is not a stranger to me.

“When I met Sumani and Chamenda, I greeted them as a normal gesture to my colleagues knowing very well that we are not enemies, neither are we strangers. Chamenda told me that aba bantu baletuchushafye ifi fikapwa and I told them that aya ma politics fye. I had absolutely no idea that the team had actually been summoned by ACC. Not even Sumani disclosed that to me… At no time did I attempt to have the 3 Witnesses not to testify and this is supported by the testimonies of the 3 Witnesses who testified that i did not do that.,” he said.

And Lusambo said the Witnesses that came from MTN and ZICTA came with his phone numbers and not the one provided by Ernest Sumani.

Hon Lusambo also stated that he was shocked that there was a case against him trying to stop another witness Cosmas Chalusa from testifying in his matter.

He said he had never called or met Chalusa to discuss his case.

The Former Kabushi Lawmaker explained the nature of relations he has with Chalusa.

“Mr Chalusa is my business partner. I have been working with Mr Chalusa and he is a colleague even last week, I was talking to him about some transactions we have. To me, he is a brother. And prior to the time when Mr Chalusa was coming to Lusaka, he didn’t even mention to me that he was scheduled to testify…..He was supposed to bring me some Money. He told me that he would be busy and that Brian Chalusa, the Son, would come and meet me. And true to his Word, the son came Home. Mr Chalusa is a business partner and friend and whatever happens, we can’t be separated.

“I never tried to stop him from testifying. Even in his testimony, Mr Chalusa stated that there was nothing like that and at no time have we ever met to discuss Hon Hamaundu’s case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lusambo has described another witness Mundia Mataa as someone he closely worked with while on the Copperbelt.

He stated that he has had no meeting with Mataa concerning the matter before Hon Faides Hamaundu.

“There was no evidence Your Honour, from the service providers claiming there was a number which Mataa claimed that I had used to call him. I had no meeting with Mataa, and I never called him. I am here to tell this Court the truth only.. He produced a screenshot before this Honourable Court which was showing my Name and Not the number.

“Mundia Mataa, those are the boys we knew in Ndola as I was working as Minister on the Copperbelt and he was working under Ministry of Lands, Survey Department, and I took Mundia as my young brother cause I worked with him the entire 5 years as served as Copperbelt Minister and MP for Kabushi. Mundia did a lot of my Works, he is not a stranger to me. He is a person I closely worked with and I was shocked that he came to this Court to lie that I tried to stop him from testifying,” he said.