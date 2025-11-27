I  did not collapse but  had a minor accident – Chishimba Kambwili

BAMUNYINANE ‘I DID NOT COLLAPSE’: KAMBWILI SETS RECORD STRAIGHT AFTER COURT NO-SHOW





By: Justin Banda



Ichibemba Chitila…..Former Minister of Information and Patriotic Front Member Chishimba Kambwili has dismissed reports that he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.





Some sections of the media had reported that Mr. Kambwili fell ill and failed to appear before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, where he was scheduled to open his defence in a case in which he is charged with unlawful assembly.





Appearing live on his Facebook page, Mr. Kambwili clarified that he had a minor accident, which required him to go to the hospital for a check-up.





He explained that he instructed his lawyers to ask the court to stand down the matter so he could be attended to by medical personnel.





However, he said the hospital took longer than expected, leading the court to adjourn the case.



Mr. Kambwili insisted that he is fit.



#SunFmTvNews