I didn’t fail to sponsor Dandy Crazy’s daughter, she’s now engaged -Chellah Tukuta

Chellah Tukuta writes:

CLARITY ON MY SPONSORSHIP FOR DANDY’S DAUGHTER





When I wanted to sponsor Dandy’s daughter I wad told she was not in school at the time due to child issues was out of school and that they would get back to me and they never got back. I tried to reach out nothing. YOU WANTED ME TO FORCE THINGS? And she is engaged and it seems her man wants to take responsibility. So why should I force?





If your help or offer is not needed do you have to force it on people? No!!! I have seen people lying that I failed to keep my word. I have sponsored students in Universities including abroad something I have never even shared here so how can I fail to sponsor her?





I am a man of my words and I was very ready to support her but there was nothing I could do when she was not in school due to her pregnancy and I never got any responss from the family