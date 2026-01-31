I DON’T FEEL GUILTY ABOUT 2023 ILLEGAL CONVENTION – MILES  SAMPA

I DON’T FEEL GUILTY ABOUT 2023 ILLEGAL CONVENTION – SAMPA



MATERO PF MP Miles Sampa says he does not feel guilty about the illegal convention that he held in 2023, stating that the current PF wrangles cannot be attributed to that convention.





Meanwhile, Sampa says many people have told him that he is destined to rule this country, adding that it may not happen this year or in 2031 but he believes that it will happen someday.





Asked when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, if he felt guilty and that he was to blame for the current internal wrangles in PF, Sampa said, “No. I’ve heard some politicians talk about that, when I hear that, I just say these are amateurs”.





“When you hear any politician talk about 2023 convention, just know that they are weak politicians, they have no people following them and they use that as an excuse. The real problem of the PF started when we lost power in 2021 general election.

I played my part in Matero, I got stabbed there fighting for votes for Edgar Lungu but we are a team and we lost, I’m part of the blame, together with everyone, only weak people try to blame others. That was the beginning of the problem; we can only correct that problem with the next general election.

Problems made in a general election, you correct them after five years. If that was the problem, why did the people of Chawama listen to me, why were they happy to see me, why did we deliver? PF is not a piece of paper, we have proved it in Chawama,” Sampa said.





“Go back to debates in Parliament or when the Bill [Cyber Crimes Act] was brought, I’m probably one of the few that spoke out against it. I believe, if one day, and a lot of people have told me that they think it’s in my destiny to rule this country one day, if it’s not 2026, it’s 2031, if it’s not, another year, they believe so and I have reason to believe so and with being put in the cells, those reasons are just being validated.