​’I don’t like what’s happening’- Trump begs MAGA to ‘let Pam Bondi do her job!’

Donald Trump on Saturday begged his MAGA base supporters to leave his attorney general alone.

Trump took to his own social media site, Truth Social, to address his fans amid swirling rumors about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and files Trump’s administration is reportedly holding back.

Trump asked, “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?'”

“They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” the president wrote. “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more?”

Trump then added, “They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands.”

“Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it?” Trump asked before adding, “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!”

He concluded:

“The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”