I don’t panic when goals don’t come – Patson Daka

I don’t panic when goals don’t come – Daka



CHIPOLOPOLO striker Patson Daka says he has learned not to put too much pressure on himself when goals delay, stating that patience and doing the right things on the pitch will always bring results.





Speaking after Zambia’s hard-fought debut match at the ongoing AFCON, Daka, who rescued Zambia with a late header in stoppage time, explained that while scoring goals is his main job as a striker, football is not always predictable and players must remain calm during difficult moments.





The Leicester City forward said he understands the expectations placed on him by fans and the nation, but he no longer allows criticism or dry spells to affect his confidence or focus.





“I know I’m a striker and I need to score goals. If it doesn’t happen, I don’t really stress myself because I know that as long as I’m doing what’s right, then goals will come,” Daka said.





Daka’s late intervention capped off a tense AfCON 2025 Group A encounter in which Zambia were forced to fight to equalise and salvage a point.





Mali had the chance to take early control of the match after being awarded a first-half penalty, but goalkeeper Willard Mwanza kept Chipolopolo alive with a crucial save to deny El Bilal Touré.





The West Africans eventually broke the deadlock in the 61st minute through Lassine Sinayoko, putting Zambia under pressure as time ticked away.

Refusing to surrender, the Copper Bullets increased the tempo and pushed forward in the closing stages, a move that paid off deep into added time when Daka rose highest to head home the equaliser and snatch a point.





The result leaves Group A delicately balanced, with Zambia still firmly in contention as the tournament progresses.



Chipolopolo will now shift focus to their next group fixture slated for Thursday, December 29, 2026, at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, hoping the fighting spirit shown against Mali will inspire a stronger run in the remaining matches.





At the moment, hosts, Morocco are leading group A with three points after beating Comoros.



By George Musonda



Kalemba December 23, 2025