I don’t regret ordering police to shoot protesters in the leg- President William Ruto says on Al Jazeera

President William Ruto has defended his controversial directive to the Kenyan police during the recent anti-government protests, insisting he has “no regrets.” In an interview with Al Jazeera, Ruto was asked whether he regretted authorizing police officers to shoot protesters. He responded that he does not “regret those comments at all,” arguing that the law permits police to use force when the lives of others are in danger

Kenya has experienced major nationwide demonstrations over the past two years, largely driven by young people who make up nearly 80% of the population. Many youths, especially Gen Z, mobilized online and marched in the streets to protest the rising cost of living and tax hikes. Tensions escalated when security forces responded with tear gas and live ammunition, resulting in casualties and widespread public outrage. Protesters even managed to breach Parliament at one point.

Amid mounting pressure, President Ruto withdrew several contentious policies, including parts of the 2024 Finance Bill, which had triggered the protests.

During a public address at the peak of the unrest in July this year, Ruto stated that anyone found burning or looting property should be shot in the leg, treated in hospital, and then prosecuted. “If someone is burning another person’s business or property, they should be shot in the leg, hospitalized, and later taken to court. Don’t kill them, but ensure their legs are broken,” Ruto remarked.

Ruto justified the directive as necessary to protect property and prevent greater harm. Critics, however, described the remarks as an endorsement of excessive and unlawful force by security agencies.

The demonstrations resulted in significant casualties. According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), at least 31 people were killed, over 100 injured, and more than 500 arrested. Police initially reported a lower death toll of 11.

Ruto rose to power in 2022 on a platform centered on elevating Kenya’s working class, branding himself a champion of the “hustler” movement, a message that strongly appealed to young voters and helped secure his victory. But since taking office, his administration has faced growing discontent from the very demographic that once supported him.

Rights groups have repeatedly condemned the government’s handling of the crisis. In August, Ruto established an 18-member expert panel chaired by his constitutional affairs advisor, Prof. Makau Mutua, to oversee compensation for individuals affected by the protests.